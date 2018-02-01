Advocate Moipone Noko is the person leading the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) team that is considering President Jacob Zuma’s representations on corruption charges.

Noko and her team‚ once they have considered the representations‚ will make recommendations to NPA boss Shaun Abrahams on whether Zuma should face charges.

Here is a snapshot of the team members:

Moipone Noko – KwaZulu-Natal’s director of public prosecutions – was appointed to her position in 2013 by Zuma‚ despite reportedly being investigated for maladministration‚ favouritism and abuse of her office.