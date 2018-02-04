Politics

DA to submit PAIA application for proof of VBS’ compliance with National Treasury

04 February 2018 - 17:07 By Timeslive
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Rapport / Deon Raath

The Democratic Alliance says it will submit an application to the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) to request the rail agency to fully disclose documents showing concrete proof of VBS Mutual Bank’s compliance with the National Treasury.

This follows media reports that the cash-strapped Prasa is allegedly investing R1-billion with VBS Mutual Bank‚ the bank that lent President Jacob Zuma R7.8-million to pay back money in the Nkandla scandal‚ the DA said on Sunday.

“In terms of Section 7 of Public Financial Management Act (PFMA)‚ Prasa is bound to act within the ‘prescribed framework’ for their banking‚ cash management and investments. S7(2)(b) requires that a public entity may only open a bank account with (a) Treasury approval and (b) after prescribed tender processes have been complied with said DA shadow transport minister Manny de Freitas.

Broke Prasa to pump R1bn into bank that helped Zuma ‘pay back the money’​

Cash-strapped Prasa is investing R1-billion with the bank that lent President Jacob Zuma R7.8-million to “pay back the money” in the Nkandla  scandal.
News
18 hours ago

Prasa condemns R10-million arson attack at Durban stations

Train drivers in Durban were threatened with being burned alive after a power surge delayed commuter trains in the city on Wednesday night.
News
3 days ago

“Further‚ even if PRASA was granted approval by National Treasury‚ VBS submitted an unsolicited bid and the DA therefore requests Prasa’s compliance with PFMA procedures for unsolicited bids and any relevant tender documents for this deal‚” he added.

De Freitas said this was a clear indication of a leadership crisis at Prasa and once again supported the DA’s call for a total overhaul of the leadership at the entity.

“What’s more‚ is that there are no reasons for Prasa‚ which is struggling financially‚ to invest money it doesn’t have.

“The DA now awaits a response from Prasa as the public deserves to know the full truth.”

Most read

  1. DA to submit PAIA application for proof of VBS’ compliance with National ... Politics
  2. DA requests PSC to probe Muthambi for alleged abuse of office Politics
  3. Mabuza claims protection order against him nothing more than a political ... Politics
  4. DA visits Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini Politics
  5. Malema wants secret ballot for no-confidence motion against Zuma Politics

Latest Videos

Farmers vs people: severe Cape drought forces tough choices
Siam Lee’s murder accused makes court appearance
X