Patricia de Lille’s running battle with the Democratic Alliance leadership has flared up once again‚ with the under-fire Cape Town mayor on Monday threatening to take legal action against her own party for leaking the contents of an affidavit alleging that she tried to solicit a bribe.

De Lille on Monday evening tweeted portions of a letter sent by her legal team to federal chairman James Selfe over the publication of an affidavit by businessman Anthony Faul in the media at the weekend.

According to Afrikaans newspaper Rapport‚ Faul alleged that De Lille had sought R5-million from him for endorsing his product‚ a fire extinguisher that he was marketing to use in informal settlements in the city. When he refused to pay‚ the endorsement was allegedly withdrawn.

The complaint dates back several years‚ but was only brought to the party’s attention by Faul last week.

The allegation resulted in criminal charges being laid against De Lille by the DA.

But the embattled mayor shot back on her verified Twitter account at exactly 5pm on Monday‚ posting two pictures of letters sent to Selfe. She said Faul’s claims were untrue.