Ramapostponer: Twitter pokes fun at Zexit and the NEC meeting

The ruling party’s ongoing efforts to persuade President Jacob Zuma to step down has spawned a rather unflattering nickname for the country’s deputy president – Ramapostponer.

While the NEC was locked behind closed doors during its marathon 13-hour meeting‚ Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema was tweeting updates.

Ramapostponer‚ he tweeted‚ had been mandated to convey a message to the “delinquent” to resign or be recalled. And with that he wished his followers goodnight.