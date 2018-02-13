Politics

WATCH | The moment the ANC confirms it has recalled Zuma

13 February 2018 - 14:38 By TimesLIVE

The ANC has officially recalled President Jacob Zuma despite his pleas for an extended stay at the Union Buildings.

At a media conference at Luthuli House‚ the ANC headquarters‚ secretary -general Ace Magashule confirmed that the party’s national officials have communicated the NEC's decision to the president.

Magashule said the party wants ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa to take over the top job.

 

