Why Zuma won't resign

President Jacob Zuma has told some of his allies that he will not resign because he is angered by ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa.

Zuma is of the view that Ramaphosa reneged on the agreement they reached last week that they would manage his exit in a way that keeps the ANC united.

Zuma apparently told some of his close supporters that when he had met Ramaphosa last Tuesday‚ they had agreed that he would deliver the State of the Nation Address and then embark on a joint roadshow to provinces to present a united front to the ANC. He committed to resigning in three months.

It is understood Zuma also said that he had not made demands for any type of immunity but that Ramaphosa had presented him with options for the state to cover his legal fees in exchange for his cooperation with the authorities. Zuma is now angry that Ramaphosa addressed the ANC caucus and briefed other people about their discussions‚ giving a different version of their agreement.