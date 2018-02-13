Politics

ANC confirms it has recalled Jacob Zuma

13 February 2018 - 14:10 By APHIWE DEKLERK and SIPHE MACANDA
President Jacob Zuma. File Photo.
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

The ANC has officially recalled President Jacob Zuma despite his pleas for an extended stay at the Union Buildings.

In a press conference at Luthuli House on Tuesday, Secretary-General Ace Magashule confirmed that the national officials have communicated the National Executive Committee's (NEC) decision to the president. 

"The NEC received a report from the national officials about the engagements with the president.  The NEC noted that the officials had agreed with him in principle to resigned.  The president proposed he be given a period of three to six months.

"The decision by the NEC to recall its deployee was taken only after exhaustive discussion on the impact such a recall would have on the country, the ANC and the functioning of government," Magashule said.

Magashule said the party wants ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa to take over the top job.

The ANC has officially recalled President Jacob Zuma despite his pleas for an extended stay at the Union Buildings on February 13 2018.

TimesLIVE reported earlier today that Magashule and his deputy Jessie Duarte were tasked by the party to deliver a letter informing him about the recall.

The NEC decided to recall Zuma after he refused to resign following a marathon discussion between him and the ANC top brass.

His imminent recall has also hindered the National Assembly's programming. The State of the Nation address which was supposed to be held on Thursday last week, had to be postponed.

This led to the Economic Freedom Fighters requesting National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to bring forward their motion of no confidence vote.

Meanwhile ANC MPs have been called to an urgent caucus meeting in Parliament on Wednesday.

"In light of that‚ the Chief Whip has requested that the meeting of the Chief Whips forum (comprising chief whips of opposition parties) that normally meets on Wednesday at 10am be shifted to 8am tomorrow morning," Nonceba Mhlauli‚ a spokesperson for the office of ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu.

