ANC confirms it has recalled Jacob Zuma

The ANC has officially recalled President Jacob Zuma despite his pleas for an extended stay at the Union Buildings.

In a press conference at Luthuli House on Tuesday, Secretary-General Ace Magashule confirmed that the national officials have communicated the National Executive Committee's (NEC) decision to the president.

"The NEC received a report from the national officials about the engagements with the president. The NEC noted that the officials had agreed with him in principle to resigned. The president proposed he be given a period of three to six months.

"The decision by the NEC to recall its deployee was taken only after exhaustive discussion on the impact such a recall would have on the country, the ANC and the functioning of government," Magashule said.

Magashule said the party wants ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa to take over the top job.