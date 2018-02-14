Politics

EFF abandons plans to force motion of no confidence against Zuma

14 February 2018 - 11:24 By Naledi Shange
President Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

The Economic Freedom Fighters on Wednesday said it had abandoned its plans to take the matter of a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma to court.

"The EFF has postponed its urgent court application for a motion of no confidence to be brought forward following engagements with the ruling party caucus in Parliament‚" the party said‚ adding that it would alert the public once those engagements had been concluded.

The EFF had tabled a motion of no confidence‚ which was scheduled for February 22 but the party had wanted the proposal to be brought before the National Assembly sooner after the ANC failed to convince Zuma to step aside.

Parliamentary chief whips were due meet on Wednesday to discuss a possible course of action after the ANC on Tuesday announced that it had decided to recall Zuma.

The ANC's own parliamentary caucus is also expected to convene to decide on Zuma's fate‚ should he refused to obey the ANC and step down.

