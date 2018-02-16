Politics

Naptosa welcomes Ramaphosa election as president

16 February 2018 - 07:16 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
South Africa's new president Cyril Ramaphosa (R) holds up his right hand as he is sworn into office by South Africa's Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng (L) after being elected by the Members of Parliament at the Parliament in Cape Town, on February 15, 2018.
South Africa's new president Cyril Ramaphosa (R) holds up his right hand as he is sworn into office by South Africa's Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng (L) after being elected by the Members of Parliament at the Parliament in Cape Town, on February 15, 2018.
Image: Rodger BOSCH / POOL / AFP

The National Professional Teachers Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) has welcomed the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as president of the country.

Ramaphosa was officially sworn in as president on Thursday night‚ less than 24 hours after Jacob Zuma announced that he was stepping down at the request of the ruling ANC.

“Naptosa is relieved that our country has now finally put the past months of uncertainty and destabilization behind us. We believe‚ as many others in South Africa do today‚ that we are entering a new era of hope and optimism. We are‚ however‚ not naïve to think that the road ahead will be without some major challenges‚” the union said in a statement.

“We wish Mr Ramaphosa strength and wisdom in leading our country into a new future. We trust that he will establish a culture of integrity and good governance where corruption‚ that has dogged our country for so long‚ will find no place. May we enter into a period of sustained economic growth‚ leading to job creation by which especially our youth will benefit.”

The union said it expects Ramaphosa and his new government to prioritise education and ensure that it becomes more effective. “As always‚ the government can be assured of the commitment of the members of Naptosa to quality education and professionalism in the execution of their duties.”

Cyril Ramaphosa was sworn in as president of South Africa on Thursday February 15 2018.

READ MORE

5 things Ramaphosa must do urgently to right the ship

With President Cyril Ramaphosa starting day one of his presidency on Friday‚ he will be staring down the mammoth task in front of him.
Politics
2 hours ago

Ramaphosa’s election likely to spark economic growth: mining expert

Newly-elected President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday deliver a State of the Nation Address that will hopefully set the country on a sustainable ...
Politics
3 hours ago

The oath is sealed: Ramaphosa is officially President

“So help me God.” Those final words‚ repeated by Cyril Ramaphosa‚ concluded his swearing-in as the fifth President of the Republic on Thursday ...
Politics
15 hours ago

WATCH | President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses Parliament for the first time

Parliament met on February 15 2018 to elect a new president after Jacob Zuma announced his resignation as head of state.
Politics
16 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille says she wants to clear her name Politics
  2. Ramaphosa will get all the bells and whistles for Sona – plus some poignant ... Politics
  3. Former First Lady MaKhumulo just wants hubby back home in Nkandla Politics
  4. Naptosa welcomes Ramaphosa election as president Politics
  5. 5 things Ramaphosa must do urgently to right the ship Politics

Latest Videos

‘We don’t have a Zuma problem, we have an ANC problem’: Maimane as Ramaphosa is ...
As it happened: Electing SA’s next president in Parliament
X