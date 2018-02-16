Politics

Ramaphosa to appoint a presidential economic advisory council

16 February 2018 - 20:34 By Linda Ensor
Image: Supplied

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in his state of the nation address on Friday that he will be appointing a presidential economic advisory council.

The aim of the council would be to ensure greater coherence and consistency in the implementation of economic policy and to ensure that government is better equipped to respond to changing economic circumstances.

Ramaphosa said he would draw members of the council from labour‚ business‚ civil society and academia.

