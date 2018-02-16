Ramaphosa to appoint a presidential economic advisory council
16 February 2018 - 20:34
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in his state of the nation address on Friday that he will be appointing a presidential economic advisory council.
The aim of the council would be to ensure greater coherence and consistency in the implementation of economic policy and to ensure that government is better equipped to respond to changing economic circumstances.
Ramaphosa said he would draw members of the council from labour‚ business‚ civil society and academia.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE