Fashion & Beauty

Golden delight on the Sona red carpet

16 February 2018 - 19:05 By Nashira Davids

TimesLIVE takes you to the red carpet at Sona 2018.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Bheki Cele and his wife Thembeka Ngcobo on the red carpet ahead of the state of the nation address in Cape Town on 16 February 2018.
Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Bheki Cele and his wife Thembeka Ngcobo on the red carpet ahead of the state of the nation address in Cape Town on 16 February 2018.
Image: Esa Alexander

Gold dominated the red carpet ahead of the State of the Nation Address. Dozens of parliamentarians and guests said it was the logical choice for the country’s new beginning.

The atmosphere on the red carpet was jovial and optimistic before President Cyril Ramaphosa’s maiden address‚ just a day after his inauguration.

Dozens of dignitaries spoke of their happiness at having Ramaphosa at the helm.

ANC MP Mandla Mandela‚ Nelson Mandela’s grandson‚ wore a military tunic festooned with gold trimmings. He called on Ramaphosa to carry on his grandfather’s legacy.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries Bheki Cele said: “My system is not shocked [at the change] ... we are part of a new dawn.”

Pointing at her sequinned gown‚ his wife Thembeka said: “The gold was all his idea.”

Phindi Zulu designed her mother’s green‚ gold and black dress. “I chose the colours because my blood is green‚ black and gold. It is because of the ANC that we are standing here today‚” she said.

And Minister of Small Business Development Lindiwe Zulu said she could not be more proud of her daughter.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said occasions such as the SONA were a chance to celebrate the country.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Best & worst dressed on the #Sona2018 red carpet

Our MPs may be politically savvy, but are they fashion savvy? Here's who slayed and who dismayed at the state of the nation address
Lifestyle
1 hour ago

IN PICTURES | All the glitz and glam from the #SONA2018 red carpet

There was excitement in the air ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's first state of the nation address in Parliament on Friday night.
Politics
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Take it slow: linger over your lunch to lose weight, says study Health & Sex
  2. 'Black Panther' should inspire politician's Sona fashion choices Fashion & Beauty
  3. First look at 'The Fixer' & 'How To Get Away With Murder' crossover Lifestyle
  4. Buyers 'even want to dump Jacob Zuma art' Lifestyle
  5. It captures her charm & hotness, says Obama about wife's striking portrait Lifestyle

Latest Videos

BDTV: News Leader with Makhosi Khoza
Food for the homeless, more Saturdays: what kids want from Sona
X