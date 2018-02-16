Golden delight on the Sona red carpet
TimesLIVE takes you to the red carpet at Sona 2018.
Gold dominated the red carpet ahead of the State of the Nation Address. Dozens of parliamentarians and guests said it was the logical choice for the country’s new beginning.
The atmosphere on the red carpet was jovial and optimistic before President Cyril Ramaphosa’s maiden address‚ just a day after his inauguration.
Dozens of dignitaries spoke of their happiness at having Ramaphosa at the helm.
ANC MP Mandla Mandela‚ Nelson Mandela’s grandson‚ wore a military tunic festooned with gold trimmings. He called on Ramaphosa to carry on his grandfather’s legacy.
Deputy Minister of Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries Bheki Cele said: “My system is not shocked [at the change] ... we are part of a new dawn.”
Pointing at her sequinned gown‚ his wife Thembeka said: “The gold was all his idea.”
Phindi Zulu designed her mother’s green‚ gold and black dress. “I chose the colours because my blood is green‚ black and gold. It is because of the ANC that we are standing here today‚” she said.
And Minister of Small Business Development Lindiwe Zulu said she could not be more proud of her daughter.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane said occasions such as the SONA were a chance to celebrate the country.
