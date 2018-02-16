Gold dominated the red carpet ahead of the State of the Nation Address. Dozens of parliamentarians and guests said it was the logical choice for the country’s new beginning.

The atmosphere on the red carpet was jovial and optimistic before President Cyril Ramaphosa’s maiden address‚ just a day after his inauguration.

Dozens of dignitaries spoke of their happiness at having Ramaphosa at the helm.

ANC MP Mandla Mandela‚ Nelson Mandela’s grandson‚ wore a military tunic festooned with gold trimmings. He called on Ramaphosa to carry on his grandfather’s legacy.