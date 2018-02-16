IN FULL | Read Cyril Ramaphosa's first state of the nation address

We will accelerate our land redistribution programme not only to redress a grave historical injustice, but also to bring more producers into the agricultural sector and to make more land available for cultivation.



We will pursue a comprehensive approach that makes effective use of all the mechanisms at our disposal.



Guided by the resolutions of the 54th National Conference of the governing party, this approach will include the expropriation of land without compensation.



We are determined that expropriation without compensation should be implemented in a way that increases agricultural production, improves food security and ensure that the land is returned to those from whom it was taken under colonialism and apartheid.



Government will undertake a process of consultation to determine the modalities of the implementation of this resolution.



We make a special call to financial institutions to be our partners in mobilising resources to accelerate the land redistribution programme as increased investment will be needed in this sector.



Tourism is another area which provides our country with incredible opportunities to, quite literally, shine.



Tourism currently sustains 700,000 direct jobs and is performing better than most other growth sectors.



There is no reason why it can’t double in size.



We have the most beautiful country in the world and the most hospitable people.



This year, we will enhance support for destination marketing in key tourism markets and take further measures to reduce regulatory barriers and develop emerging tourism businesses.



We call on all South Africans to open their homes and their hearts to the world.



Our prosperity as a nation depends on our ability to take full advantage rapid technological change.



This means that we urgently need to develop our capabilities in the areas of science, technology and innovation.



We will soon establish a Digital Industrial Revolution Commission, which will include the private sector and civil society, to ensure that our country is in a position to seize the opportunities and manage the challenges of rapid advances in information and communication technology.



The drive towards the digital industrial revolution will be underpinned by the availability of efficient networks.



We will finalise our engagements with the telecommunications industry and other stakeholders to ensure that the allocation of spectrum reduces barriers to entry, promotes competition and reduces the cost to consumers.



South Africa has acceded to the Tripartite Free Trade Area agreement, which brings together SADC, COMESA and the East African Community.



The free trade area will combine markets of 26 countries with a population of nearly 625-million.



It will open market access opportunities for South African export products, contribute to job creation and the growth of South Africa’s industrial sector.



Negotiations towards the Continental Free Trade Agreement are progressing at a brisk pace, and it is expected that the framework agreement could be concluded soon.



South Africa will this year take over the chair of the BRICS group of countries, and will give priority to the promotion of value-added trade and intra-BRICS investment into productive sectors.



Fellow South Africans,



On the 1st of May this year, we will introduce the first national minimum wage in South Africa.



This historic achievement – a realisation of one of the demands of the Freedom Charter – is expected to increase the earnings of more than six million working South Africans and improve the living conditions of households across the country.



The introduction of a national minimum wage was made possible by the determination of all social partners to reduce wage inequality while maintaining economic growth and employment creation.



It stands as another example of what is possible when South Africans engage in meaningful dialogue to resolve differences and confront challenges.



To ensure greater coherence and consistency in the implementation of economic policy – and to ensure that we are better equipped to respond to changing economic circumstances – I will be appointing a Presidential Economic Advisory Council.



It will draw on the expertise and capabilities that reside in labour, business, civil society and academia.



The country remains gripped by one of the most devastating droughts in a century, which has severely impacted our economy, social services and agricultural production.



The drought situation in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape has been elevated to a national state of disaster.

This gives national government the authority to manage and coordinate our response nationally with support from all provinces.



This will ensure that we also heighten integrated measures to support the provinces that are hardest hit.



We are looking at activating the necessary extraordinary measures permitted under the legislation.



I commend the people of Cape Town and the rest of the Western Cape for diligently observing water saving measures.



We call on everyone in the country to use water sparingly as we are a water-scarce country that relies on this vital resource to realise our development aspirations.



Honourable Members,



On 16 December last year, former President Jacob Zuma announced that government would be phasing in fully subsidised free higher education and training for poor and working class South Africans over a five-year period.



Starting this year, free higher education and training will be available to first year students from households with a gross combined annual income of up to R350,000.



The Minister of Higher Education and Training will lead the implementation of this policy, while the Minister of Finance will clarify all aspects of the financing of the scheme during his Budget Speech next week.



In addition to promoting social justice, an investment of this scale in higher education is expected to contribute to greater economic growth, reduce poverty, reduce inequality, enhance earnings and increase the competitiveness of our economy.



Government will continue to invest in expanding access to quality basic education and improving the outcomes of our public schools.



The Funza Lushaka Bursary programme plans to award 39,500 bursaries for Initial Teacher Education over the next three years.



In an historic first, from the beginning of this year, all public schools have begun offering an African language.



Also significant is the implementation of the first National Senior Certificate examination on South African Sign Language, which will be offered to deaf learners at the end of 2018.



The Accelerated Schools Infrastructure Delivery Initiative programme continues to deliver modern facilities to schools in rural and underprivileged urban areas across the country, with at least 187 schools being complete to date.



The programme will complete all outstanding projects by the end of the next financial year.



Social grants remain a vital lifeline for millions of our people living in poverty.



We will urgently take decisive steps to comply with the all directions of the Constitutional Court.



I want to personally allay fears of any disruption to the efficient delivery of this critical service, and will take action to ensure no person in government is undermining implementation deadlines set by the court.



We will finalise work on a permanent public sector-led hybrid model, which will allow a set of public and private sector service providers to offer beneficiaries maximum choice, access and convenience.



This year, we will take the next critical steps to eliminate HIV from our midst.



By scaling up our testing and treating campaign, we will initiate an additional two million people on antiretroviral treatment by December 2020.



We will also need to confront lifestyles diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cancers and cardiovascular diseases.



In the next three months we will launch a huge cancer campaign similar to the HIV counselling and testing campaign.



This will also involve the private sector as we need to mobilise all resources to fight this disease.



The time has now arrived to finally implement universal health coverage through the National Health Insurance.



The NHI Bill is now ready to be processed through government and will be submitted to Parliament in the next few weeks.



Certain NHI projects targeting the most vulnerable people in society will commence in April this year.



In improving the quality of life of all South Africans, we must intensify our efforts to tackle crime and build safer communities.



During the course of this year, the Community Policing Strategy will be implemented, with the aim of gaining the trust of the community and to secure their full involvement in the fight against crime.



The introduction of a Youth Crime Prevention Strategy will empower and support young people to be self-sufficient and become involved in crime fighting initiatives.



A key focus this year will be the distribution of resources to police station level.



This will include personnel and other resources, to restore capacity and experience at the level at which crime is most effectively combated.



In recognising the critical role that NGOs and community-based organisation play in tackling poverty, inequality and related social problems, we will convene a Social Sector Summit during the course of this year.



Among other things, this Summit should seek to improve the interface between the state and civil society and address the challenges that NGOs and CBOs face.



Fellow South Africans,



Growth, development and transformation depend on a strong and capable state.



It is critical that the structure and size of the state is optimally suited to meet the needs of the people and ensure the most efficient allocation of public resources.



We will therefore initiate a process to review the configuration, number and size of national government departments.



Many of our state owned enterprises are experiencing severe financial, operation and governance challenges, which has impacted on the performance of the economy and placed pressure on the fiscus.



We will intervene decisively to stabilise and revitalise state owned enterprises.



The recent action we have taken at Eskom to strengthen governance, root out corruption and restore its financial position is just the beginning.



Government will take further measures to ensure that all state owned companies fulfil their economic and developmental mandates.



We will need to confront the reality that the challenges at some of our SOEs are structural – that they do not have a sufficient revenue stream to fund their operational costs.



These SOEs cannot borrow their way out of their financial difficulties, and we will therefore undertake a process of consultation with all stakeholders to review the funding model of SOEs and other measures.



We will change the way that boards are appointed so that only people with expertise, experience and integrity serve in these vital positions.



We will remove board members from any role in procurement and work with the Auditor-General to strengthen external audit processes.



As we address challenges in specific companies, work will continue on the broad architecture of the state owned enterprises sector to achieve better coordination, oversight and sustainability.



This is the year in which we will turn the tide of corruption in our public institutions.



The criminal justice institutions have been taking initiatives that will enable us to deal effectively with corruption.



The commission of inquiry into state capture headed by the Deputy Chief Justice, Judge Raymond Zondo, is expected to commence its work shortly.



The Commission is critical to ensuring that the extent and nature of state capture is established, that confidence in public institutions is restored and that those responsible for any wrongdoing are identified.



The Commission should not displace the regular work of the country’s law enforcement agencies in investigating and prosecuting any and all acts of corruption.



Amasela aba imali ka Rhilumente mawabanjwe.



We must fight corruption, fraud and collusion in the private sector with the same purpose and intensity.



We must remember that every time someone receives a bribe there is someone who is prepared to pay it.



We will make sure that we deal with both in an effective manner.



We urge professional bodies and regulatory authorities to take action against members who are found to have acted improperly and unethically.



This requires that we strengthen law enforcement institutions and that we shield them from external interference or manipulation.



We will urgently attend to the leadership issues at the National Prosecuting Authority to ensure that this critical institution is stabilised and able to perform its mandate unhindered.



We will also take steps to stabilise and strengthen vital institutions like the South African Revenue Service.



We must understand that tax morality is dependent on an implicit contract between taxpayers and government that state spending provides value for money and is free from corruption.



At the request of the Minister of Finance, I will shortly appoint a Commission of Inquiry into Tax Administration and Governance of SARS, to ensure that we restore the credibility of the Service and strengthen its capacity to meet its revenue targets.



Our state employs one million public servants.



The majority of them serve our people with diligence and commitment.



We applaud them for the excellent work they do.



However, we know the challenges that our people face when they interact with the state.



In too many cases, they often get poor service or no service at all.



We want our public servants to adhere to the principle of Batho Pele, of putting our people first.



We are determined that everyone in public service should undertake their responsibilities with efficiency, diligence and integrity.



We want to instil a new discipline, to do things correctly, to do them completely and to do them timeously.



We call on all public servants to become agents for change.



During the course of the next few months, I will visit every national department to engage with the senior leadership to ensure that the work of government is effectively aligned.



I will also find time to meet with provincial and local government leaders to ensure that the state, in its entirety, responds to the pressing needs of our people.



Fellow South Africans,



Our country has entered a period of change.



While change can produce uncertainty, even anxiety, it also offers great opportunities for renewal and revitalisation, and for progress.



Together we are going to make history.



We have done it before and we will do it again – bonded by our common love for our country, resolute in our determination to overcome the challenges that lie ahead and convinced that by working together we will build the fair and just and decent society to which Nelson Mandela dedicated his life.



As I conclude, allow me to recall the words of the late great Bra Hugh Masekela.



In his song, ‘Thuma Mina’, he anticipated a day of renewal, of new beginnings.



He sang:



“I wanna be there when the people start to turn it around

When they triumph over poverty

I wanna be there when the people win the battle against AIDS

I wanna lend a hand

I wanna be there for the alcoholic

I wanna be there for the drug addict

I wanna be there for the victims of violence and abuse

I wanna lend a hand

Send me.”