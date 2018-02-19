Zulu revolt is unlikely‚ say analysts
Political analysts have rejected speculation that there could be a revolt from some quarters of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal following Jacob Zuma’s recall and the non-representation of the province in the Top Six of the governing party.
There were speculations of a possible revolt from the Zulus in KwaZulu-Natal if Zuma was forced to resign as this is the province were he had enjoyed a lot of support. The speculation was also based on the fact that the province failed to secure a representative in the ANC's Top Six leadership during the December Nasrec conference.
But Mzoxolo Mpolase told TimesLIVE on Monday that it would be a bad move for the province to revolt.
“Whether you are in KwaZulu-Natal‚ Eastern Cape or Western Cape‚ there is a sense that you were hard done by aspects of the Zuma administration. His dismissal cannot be solely attributed to him being Zulu. His treatment cannot be attributed solely to him being Zulu… If KZN wants to use that argument‚ I think it is a bit out of step and won't find that much support within the ANC‚” said Mpolase.
Political analyst Dumisani Hlophe put it blatantly that he does not believe that there could be a revolt as the province had been constantly divided in the run-up to the elective conference.
“KwaZulu-Natal is not a unanimous province in the politics of the ANC. It is not unanimously behind one particular person. In the run-up to the ANC elections in December‚ the province did not rally behind one person. It was shown that Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was the front runner but you equally had Jeff Radebe there. You also had Zweli Mkhize and you had a huge chunk of the province behind Cyril Ramaphosa. You had some serious and experienced comrades in the form of Senzo Mchunu‚ Bheki Cele and others that vigorously campaigned for Cyril Ramaphosa and have celebrated his victory‚” Hlophe said.
He added: “This notion that KZN is upset right now because it does not have real representation in the Top Six is a far-fetched conclusion that people are making… Sometimes the media will have an idea and then seek people to validate it. There is this media preoccupation of this KZN ANC revolt against national leaders… I am not convinced.”
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE