Modack's lawyer‚ Johannes Eksteen‚ told the court that his client is Muslim and that he has not had food since his incarceration as the Johannesburg prison has refused to allow his family to bring him Halaal food.

"Prison officials told him that they got instructions to not allow him to get food from family and friends. In terms of the constitution‚ that is totally inhumane‚" Eksteen said.

Magistrate Gideon Schnetler told him to take the matter up with prison officials.

Cronje's lawyer‚ Rooshdeen Rudolph‚ informed the court that the investigating officer in the case has not provided the defence with a copy of the warrant of arrest and his affidavit.

"The defence is entitled to a copy of the warrant."