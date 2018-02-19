South Africa

Alleged extortion syndicate boss Nafiz Modack appears in court

19 February 2018 - 13:12 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen, Ashley Fields (obscured), Jacques Cronje and Carl Lakay in the dock at Cape Town Magistrate's Court. File photo.
Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen, Ashley Fields (obscured), Jacques Cronje and Carl Lakay in the dock at Cape Town Magistrate's Court. File photo.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

Alleged extortion syndicate boss Nafiz Modack and his co-accused appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Modack and Jacques Cronje are facing charges of extortion and intimidation related to The Grand strip club in Rivonia‚ Johannesburg.

Cronje is allegedly pivotal to a syndicate that "intimidates" club owners into accepting protection from their security group.

The pair appeared in court under heavy police guard‚ with their hands and feet chained. Their case was postponed to Thursday for a formal bail application.

State slams alleged extortion boss’s 'business transaction’ claim

Senior state prosecutor Esna Erasmus slammed alleged extortion boss Nafiz Modack’s claim that his alleged extortion of The Grand Cafe in Cape Town ...
News
4 days ago

Modack's lawyer‚ Johannes Eksteen‚ told the court that his client is Muslim and that he has not had food since his incarceration as the Johannesburg prison has refused to allow his family to bring him Halaal food.

"Prison officials told him that they got instructions to not allow him to get food from family and friends. In terms of the constitution‚ that is totally inhumane‚" Eksteen said.

Magistrate Gideon Schnetler told him to take the matter up with prison officials.

Cronje's lawyer‚ Rooshdeen Rudolph‚ informed the court that the investigating officer in the case has not provided the defence with a copy of the warrant of arrest and his affidavit.

"The defence is entitled to a copy of the warrant."

Cape club 'security boss' had tentacles in Johannesburg

Alleged extortion syndicate boss Nafiz Modack is in for a long trip to Johannesburg in police custody after being arrested on Monday for allegedly ...
News
7 days ago

Modack and Cronje‚ along with others‚ are already facing nine charges in Cape Town for allegedly extorting the Grand Cafe in Green Point and intimidating the complainants.

An affidavit by the investigating officer in the case made by The Grand was handed in to court by the state as evidence to support their opposition to bail.

The Grand manager had opened a case after being threatened.

"Both Modack and Cronje sent threatening SMSes‚ indicating that they will burn down the establishment and that there will be fireworks at the Grand‚" reads the affidavit.

Most read

  1. Care to join the president for a walk? South Africa
  2. Floods in northern KZN claims life of 7-year-old boy South Africa
  3. Tool tracks water usage by suburbs in Cape Town South Africa
  4. Affidavit by Atul Gupta challenging freezing of R10m was signed in Dubai South Africa
  5. No-fly zones for drones during Armed Forces Day celebrations South Africa

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane responds to Sona 2018: ‘It felt good’
Julius Malema calls on South Africa to learn from Zimbabwe’s mistakes

Related articles

  1. LISTEN | Chilling call before death of 'Steroid King’ South Africa
  2. Into the murky world of Cape Town's clubs, cops and 'underworld kingpins' South Africa
  3. Armed private guards patrol stand by for Mark Lifman court appearance News
  4. Info had to be kept from dirty cops in Cape protection racket case court told South Africa
  5. Claims of police corruption fly in Cape Town gang boss trial South Africa
X