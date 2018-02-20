IN FULL | Ramaphosa's reply to the State of the Nation debate

I would like to use this opportunity to address the role that I played in my capacity as a Lonmin director in the events of that tragic week.



Notwithstanding the findings of the Farlam Commission on my responsibility for the events that unfolded, I am determined to play whatever role I can play in the process of healing and atonement.

In this, I am guided by the needs and wishes of the families of the 44 workers who lost their lives.

Alongside Marikana, the Life Esidemeni tragedy stands out as an instance of the most appalling dereliction by the state of its duty to the people.

We welcome the arbitration process led by former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke and are determined that we should never allow anything like this to happen again in our country.

Honourable Members,

What has become clear over the last few days is that South Africans really want to contribute to making a difference.

Let me cite just two examples, of Cape Town residents that I happened to meet yesterday morning.

One of the people I met was a gentlemen who runs a factory manufacturing textiles that employs 65 people.

He said that after listening to the State of the Nation Address, he was so enthusiastic about the prospects for our country and the need for everyone to lend a hand that he has decided to expand his business and employ 65 more people in his business.

He said his confidence in the economy derives from the commitment of government to provide sound leadership, create certainty, root out corruption and end wastage.

A young woman I met spoke enthusiastically about her plans to start a business.

The only thing she asked was that government takes steps to bring down the cost of data, which was the greatest impediment to the success of her business.

This shows that South Africans are not short of ideas and initiative and potential.

It is our responsibility, as government and as Members of Parliament, to give them the means to unlock that potential.

One of the ways we are responding to the particular need of this young women is to bring down the cost of data through the competition market inquiry into data services.

At the same time, government is working to create a conducive environment for investment in efficient networks that enable the reduction of costs, enhance competition and remove barriers to entry by small businesses.

As indicated in the State of the Nation address, we will therefore expedite our engagement with industry to conclude the allocation of radio frequency spectrum, creating regulatory certainty and predictability.

The need for government to support entrepreneurs has emerged as a recurring theme in the broader debate on SONA.

This morning as I walked with several people in Gugulethu and Athlone, I met a woman called Thulake, who runs a bag making business.

She started her business with a partner in Gugulethu with R3,000.

Today, it’s got a net asset value of R700,000.

She needs to have a factory and looks to her government to build the infrastructure that can make her business grow.

We have received numerous calls for government to pay suppliers timeously.

A Mr Ismail Ebrahim wrote to us on Facebook. He said:

“Mr President, I am a small businessman trying to start a business the honest way. I have been sent from piller to post for the last seven years between departments of water, energy and city of Tshwane. I have stood in queues for days and only get excuses or no response at all. My business will create jobs, but the government red tape is stifling our entrepreneurship. Please help.”

The frustration that these entrepreneurs have to endure at the hands of the very state that is supposed to assist them is a matter of great concern.

It is clear that the failure of some government departments to pay suppliers within 30 days has a devastating impact on small and medium-sized businesses.

This is something that I want to see addressed as I visit government departments, because the culture of late payment has gone on for far too long and has caused far too much damage, particularly to emerging black businesses.

Honourable Members,

A number of speakers in the debate yesterday highlighted the urgent need to address the financial, operational and governance problems at state owned enterprises.

I particularly welcome those Honourable Members who offered concrete suggestions on how we can do this.

In addition to the steps announced in the State of the Nation Address to address governance and financial management at specific SOEs, we are developing an overarching SOE strategy to support a developmental growth trajectory.

We will soon be completing work on a new, centralised ownership model that allows for better strategic alignment, improved coordination and more effective oversight.

It is proposed that this include a State-Owned Company Coordinating Council, chaired by the President, which would be responsible for high level strategic direction.

The new ownership model would incorporate new methods for funding SOEs, which could include a shift towards a greater mix of debt and equity finance.

Where circumstances are suitable – and where the developmental function of an SOE is not compromised – there may be opportunities to involve strategic equity partners as minority investors.

We are going to be meeting the Board Chairs, CEOs and CFOs of these companies to clarify their commercial and developmental mandates and discuss their plans for financial sustainability and the promotion of local manufacturing.

On one of the matters raised by both Minister Patel and the Honourable Shivambu, government will continue its work on the establishment of a sovereign wealth fund in line with the resolutions of the 54th National Conference of the governing party.

We have looked at the experiences of countries like Singapore, China and Norway, which have all successfully built up sovereign wealth funds which act as custodians of the resources of the nation for future generations.

There are a number of industries that have an important role to play in growing our economy and creating jobs.

We mentioned some of these in SONA, like agriculture, mining and tourism, but there are others that also need support and investment.

We were reminded by Sipho Sithole, the founder of Native Rhythm Records, that the cultural industries make a significant contribution to our economy and employ many people.

Cultural industries have great potential for growth, but require closer attention and backing from government.

As we indicated in the State of the Nation Address, the work being done to grow the economy and create employment, needs to take place alongside decisive interventions to support people who are poor and vulnerable.

We agree that the high levels of long term unemployment means that we must think differently about social grants.

We are therefore engaging with our social partners through Nedlac on a comprehensive social security reform, which will, among other things, enable us to provide a longer and more comprehensive system of unemployment insurance alongside a system of mandatory death and disability social insurance benefits.

A number of speakers commented favourably on our decision to institute a review of the configuration, number and size of national government departments.

Changes of this nature need to be well considered, they should be evidence based and should not be made in haste.

This review, which we expect to take several months, will be based on a thorough analysis of the suitability and cost of the existing configuration.

It will involve broad consultation so that the views of a broad range of stakeholders are considered and so that South Africans understand the rationale for the decisions that will ultimately be made.

I have noted during the course of the debate several comments about members of the Executive.

Whatever views one might hold about members of Cabinet, this does not justify in any way the kind of character assassination and insults we have heard.

On the matter of the composition of Cabinet, an announcement will be made by the President at the appropriate time.

The work we must undertake to tackle corruption and state capture has, quite correctly, featured prominently in the debate.

It is time that we implement our resolutions on the conduct of lifestyle audits of all people who occupy positions of responsibility, starting with members of the Executive.

As we indicated in the State of the Nation Address, we are equally determined to tackle corruption and other economic crimes in the private sector.

Institutions like SARS, the Reserve Bank, the Financial Intelligence Centre and our law enforcement agencies work together to detect and prosecute tax evasion.

South Africa will continue to play a leading role in international efforts – through structures like the OECD and G20 – to tackle the various forms of tax avoidance.

We were reminded in the House of the responsibility that we have as South Africans to those peoples on our continent and around the world who continue to suffer occupation, discrimination and oppression.

At this moment, we wish to express our deepest concern at the continued imprisonment of Palestinian children in Israelii jails.

We reiterate our call to the Israelii government to engage in meaningful dialogue with the Palestinian leaders to find a resolution that affirms the equal rights of both people to self-determination, freedom and security.

On Friday last week, on the day that the State of the Nation Address was delivered, the South African training vessel ‘SA Agulhas’ returned from an Indian Ocean research voyage.

Providing 20 young cadets with on the job exposure to being at sea, the voyage lasted 80 days.

Two of these young people are present here today, Ms Ayanda Miya and Mr Mluleki Khwela.

Ms Miya is from Empangeni and studied Maritime Studies at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

Mr Kwhela is from Umlazi and studied Maritime Studies at Durban University of Technology.

We invited them to join this joint sitting today because they are among the young people who have seized the opportunities available to them to develop their talents and pursue the careers of their dreams.

They are among the new generation of South Africans who are at the forefront of our national effort to develop our Ocean Economy.

We welcome you to this joint sitting and wish you all the best in developing your skills and furthering your careers.

In conclusion, allow me to thank all the Honourable Members who participated in yesterday’s debate for ensuring a robust, quality discussion of the challenges that our people face.

I also want to thank the people of South Africa for having responded so enthusiastically to the call that went out in the State of the Nation.

There is a lot of hard work ahead of us, but I am certain that if we harness the energy, wisdom and talents of all South Africans, we will surely succeed.

Let us all rise to the task that our people have given us and say, ‘Yes, send me. Thuma mina’.

I thank you.