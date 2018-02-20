President Cyril Ramaphosa has rolled up his sleeves and promised to compensate the families of 44 miners who died during clashes with police in Marikana in 2012.

Taking to the podium on Tuesday during his reply to the state of the nation address debate a day earlier‚ Ramaphosa told members of the National Assembly that government needed to take responsibility for their sins.

"We must be prepared‚ as government‚ that where we have failed our people‚ where we have made mistakes‚ we will take steps to correct those mistakes. One of such was the Marikana tragedy which stands out as the darkest moment in the life our young democracy. Members will recall that the Commission of Inquiry headed by retired Judge [Ian] Farlam investigated the direct and root causes of the tragedy‚" said Ramaphosa to a round of applause.