Politics

Police killings no longer a matter for police only‚ but for society as a whole - ANC

21 February 2018 - 12:53 By Siphe Macanda
The scene outside the police station where a gang of gunmen shot and killed seven police officers and one soldier inside the Engcobo police station.
The scene outside the police station where a gang of gunmen shot and killed seven police officers and one soldier inside the Engcobo police station.
Image: Thembile Sigqolana

As condolences are pouring in for the families of the slain police officers in Engcobo‚ Eastern Cape‚ the ANC leadership in the province say that the incident indicates that the continued spate of police killings means that this is no longer a matter for police only‚ but for society as a whole.

The party reacted to the murder of five police officials and an off-duty soldier in a police station in the small town between Mtata and Komani.

On Wednesday morning Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni said that gunmen stormed the police station and stole weapons.

ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi said that an intervention by the police's national office was essential.

Death toll in Eastern Cape police station attack rises to seven

The death toll in Wednesday morning’s execution-style attack on an Eastern Cape police station has risen to seven.
News
1 hour ago

“We condemn the continued killing of members of the South African Police Service (Saps) - men and women in uniform who risk their lives daily to ensure the safety of all South African citizens‚” Ngcukaitobi said.

She said that communities in and around Engcobo municipality must report anyone or anything that could lead to arrests of the perpetrators to the police.

“We also call upon the police management across the country to ensure that our police officers are properly armed and well-resourced to defend themselves and innocent citizens. We shall not sit back and watch our country being hijacked by these criminal elements who continue to turn our children into orphans‚” he said.

National police commissioner General Khehla Sithole condemned the killings‚ saying that he has deployed a team of Saps and Hawks officers to hunt the killers. "I am appalled and deeply saddened by the cold and callous attack on our colleagues this morning‚" said General Sithole.

Gunmen killed seven people in an attack on Engcobo police station in Ngcobo, Eastern Cape, on February 21 2018.

READ MORE

'If the police are not safe‚ who can protect South Africans?' asks DA

If the police are no longer safe‚ who must South Africans trust for their protection? the Democratic Alliance (DA) said on Wednesday.
Politics
1 hour ago

Situation tense in Engcobo as police search for cop killers

The situation remained tense in Ngcobo‚ Eastern Cape‚ as some of the businesses in the area were not able to operate‚ as High Road was cordoned off ...
News
1 hour ago

School security guard in Ngcobo court charged with raping 15-year-old

A 58-year-old school security guard appeared in the #Ngcobo Magistrate’s Court on Monday‚ charged with raping a school girl at Tembeni Senior Primary.
News
1 hour ago

IN NUMBERS | Crime and poverty stalks Ngcobo

Ngcobo‚ where the police station was attacked by robbers overnight‚ is the main town within the Engcobo Local Municipality‚ which falls within the ...
News
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Police killings no longer a matter for police only‚ but for society as a whole ... Politics
  2. 'If the police are not safe‚ who can protect South Africans?' asks DA Politics
  3. Zwane to be investigated over state capture‚ MPs decide Politics
  4. Naval project will create 5‚000 jobs over five years: Ramaphosa Politics
  5. Why EFF red berets will not be in parliament for #Budget2018 Politics

Latest Videos

Seven people killed ‘execution-style’ at Eastern Cape police station
Mmusi Maimane responds to Sona 2018: ‘It felt good’
X