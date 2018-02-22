Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba unveiled what could be his last budget on Wednesday. His speech in parliament could end up being memorable for all the wrong reasons.

Gigaba became the first minister in the post-apartheid era to hike VAT – which did not go over well.

Below are some of the reactions to the budget.

CEO Initiative

-Welcome plans to stabilise debt-to-GDP to 56.2% by 2022/23 as well as lowering the consolidated deficit over the next three years to 3.5%.

-The approval of six special economic zones‚ which should enable greater investment and employment creation in the manufacturing sector. Shows commitment to economic growth.

-Supports the government’s objectives of expanding access to tertiary education‚ quality healthcare and comprehensive social security.

-Look forward to the proposed response to Davis Tax Commission recommendations‚ but await further clarity on SARS inquiry.

-Welcome the minister’s comments on SOE reforms.

South African Communist Party

- Budget occurs within a very challenging situation‚ not least a nearly R50bn fiscal deficit‚ and a public debt that is simply unsustainable over the medium term.

- As much as half of the deficit is directly attributable to state capture looting.

- The budget is an integral part of anti-corruption efforts. -It reinforced the state of the nation address message that urgent attention is needed to address governance issues at state-owned entities.

- Extremely unhappy with the increase in VAT‚ which will hit the poor the hardest.