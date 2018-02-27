Former Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane should not have been reappointed to the cabinet due to the mess she made in her previous post.

That’s the view of Themba Godi‚ chairman of parliament’s standing committee on public accounts‚ who on Tuesday condemned Mokonyane’s role in the implosion of the Water and Sanitation Department.

He also questioned whether the SABC could be plunged back into crisis with Mokonyane at the helm in her new post as Communications Minister.

Godi‚ a PAC MP‚ was addressing Water and Sanitation officials at a Scopa meeting convened to address financial irregularities related to various large water infrastructure projects.

“I found it very unfortunate that the announcement yesterday [Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle] happened last night and not tonight‚ because your political principal Mokonyane ... did not deserve reappointment‚” Godi said.