The rand was largely steady on Tuesday morning‚ a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa revamped his Cabinet‚ which he hoped would steer the country in the right direction.

Nhlanhla Nene was reappointed as finance minister‚ in a move that is likely to promote integrity at the Treasury‚ thus pleasing the markets.

In 2015‚ then-president Jacob Zuma unceremoniously removed Nene from the finance position‚ causing the rand and local bonds to lose substantial value.

North-West University School of Business and Governance economist Raymond Parsons said the latest Cabinet changes were a "potentially positive development‚ which must now demonstrate that [the government] can implement the message of economic renewal".