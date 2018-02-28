EFF flexing its muscle by threatening to remove PE mayor: Analysts

Of the three metros the DA governs‚ NMB is the easiest one to target as the EFF is still betting the ANC has no credible candidate out there‚ he said.

“So they can say - we opened up the conversation but the ANC failed to present anyone suitable. This helps diminish the suspicion that they want to keep the DA in power but also enables them to reflect the ANC as a party devoid of leadership.

“The strategy could have been applied in Johannesburg and Tshwane but the politics of optics dictate the white face of the coalition is better for the EFF narrative than targeting Msimanga and Mashaba who - in their councils - have actually delivered on the demands made by the EFF‚” said Sithole.

Sithole said it was conceited of the EFF to pretend that the DA's land position was unknown before now.

“And if they decide to collapse coalitions then the DA should be able to use that and explain that it is the EFF that is duplicitous and collapsing coalitions for its own ends rather than the needs of the people.” Sithole said.