Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane came under heavy criticism from MPs in parliament's justice committee on Tuesday for her handling of the investigation into the Vrede dairy farm.

Parliamentarians questioned why she had not interviewed the failed project’s beneficiaries and whether she could be trusted as the custodian of the Executive Members Ethics Act.

The tense meeting was also attended by supporters of Black First Land First. Committee chairman Mathole Motshekga instructed the group to lower their banners‚ failing which they would be asked to leave the meeting. They opted to leave.

Mkhwebane released the 65-page report in February. Its recommendations for remedial actions have raised concerns about conflict of interest. Among others‚ Free State premier Ace Magashule‚ who is now also ANC general secretary‚ is instructed to institute disciplinary action against officials implicated in Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) breaches.