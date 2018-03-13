Politics

India tells South Africa 'the Guptas are your peeps'

13 March 2018 - 12:18 By Staff Reporter
Ajay Gupta and his younger brother Atul. File photo.
Ajay Gupta and his younger brother Atul. File photo.
Image: MARTIN RHODES

While government officials in South Africa debate the wealthy Gupta family's status in South Africa‚ their birth country India appears to be in no doubt.

The family has been at the centre of alleged state capture questions as a result of their perceived close relationship with associates of former president Jacob Zuma.

