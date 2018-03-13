WATCH LIVE | State capture: Gigaba in hot seat at Eskom inquiry

Minister of Home Affairs, Malusi Gigaba, will appear before the parliamentary inquiry into Eskom on Tuesday to answer questions about governance at the state owned entity.

The Gupta brothers and former South African Airways chairwoman Dudu Myeni were also meant to testify but will not be present.

The Gupta advised the committee that the brothers are currently out of the country while Myeni said she is unable to attend due to ill health and incapacity.

The committee is expected to decide on the way forward regarding the Gupta brothers and Myeni.