Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille denied allegations of nepotism made by a city official who won an arbitration award against the city council.

The award by the South African Local Government Bargaining Council found that the way the council filled four area-based director posts was unfair.

The applicant in the matter‚ Manuel Davids‚ who was awarded R80 000 compensation by arbitrator Arthi Singh-Bhoopchand‚ alleged that the successful candidates were appointed because of their friendships with De Lille.

De Lille rejected his assertion on Friday‚ saying “the allegation that the leadership of the city interfered” was “not true”.