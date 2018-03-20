What Ramaphosa told suspended SARS boss Tom Moyane in scathing letter

President Cyril Ramaphosa pulled no punches in a strongly worded letter he wrote to suspended South African Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane on Monday informing him of his suspension.

In the three-page letter obtained by TimesLIVE‚ Ramaphosa told Moyane that he had lost confidence in his ability to lead the revenue collector and that Moyane has brought SARS into disrepute.

Ramaphosa accused Moyane of not being willing to acknowledge his failures or “the magnitude of the consequences of your action” in the letter that was sent to Moyane after he refused to resign on Monday.

“Developments at the SARS under your leadership have resulted in a deterioration in public confidence in the institution and in public finances being compromised‚” the president wrote.

Ramaphosa said the situation at SARS could not be allowed to continue or worsen “for the sake of the country and the economy”.