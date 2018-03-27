Politics

One of the longest serving member of the ANC in North West – Amiel “Rubber” Sefelo has died.
The ANC in North West is mourning the death of one of it longest serving members‚ Amiel “Rubber” Sefolo.

Sefolo died on March 23 after a long illness.

He was born in Polonia in Mmakau‚ North West‚ on April 2 1957.

“Cde Amiel ‘Rubber’ Sefolo has passed on. He took his last breath on Friday the 23/03/18 at Garankuwa hospital. Amiel‚ as he was affectionally known to many‚ was an ANC activist for over 40 years. He has served the ANC in various structures. He was detained and tortured by the then Bophuthatswana government for his resistance to their bantustan rule.

“He also had many run-ins with the Vametco mining with regards to royalties owed to his community in Rankotea‚ outside Brits. Amiel believed they were robbed [of] what was due to them. He was arrested and detained for fighting for this‚” the ANC in the province said.

Sefolo worked many years with the late ABC Motsepe‚ father to Patrice Motsepe‚ the first lady Dr Tshepo Ramaphosa and Bridget Radebe‚ the wife of Minister of Energy Jeff Radebe.

At the time of his death‚ Sefolo was a branch chairperson in Ward 17‚ in Mmakau.

He is survived by his wife and three daughters – Lobisa‚ Aluta and Tumi.

His funeral service will be held at the Ramogodi Community Hall in Mmakau on Thursday at 7am.

