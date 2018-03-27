The National Assembly has resolved to fire the chairman of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa)‚ Rubben Mohlaloga‚ following a fraud conviction.

The communications committee took the decision on Tuesday after it was requested to institute removal proceedings against Mohlaloga‚ a former ANC MP‚ by Speaker Baleka Mbete in February following a fraud conviction against him in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court in January.

Mohlaloga‚ along with five others‚ had been accused of defrauding the Land Bank to the tune of R6-million at a time when he was chairperson of Parliament's portfolio committee on agriculture.

The Icasa act prohibits anyone convicted of fraud from serving as a councillor of the communications industry regulator.