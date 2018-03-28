EFF wants to topple Trollip to demonstrate its ‘seriousness’ about land expropriation

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema says the party’s motion of no confidence in Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip is to demonstrate its seriousness on the question of land expropriation.

Malema was speaking at a rally at New Brighton in Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday – a day before the red berets push for a motion of no confidence in DA mayor Trollip.

“So why Trollip? - Trollip is a national chairperson of the DA. He was chairing a meeting that took a decision that said 'we are not going to support the land'. He must know there are consequences for that‚” Malema said.

Malema said “my children‚ our children” were going to ask what did the EFF do when the DA voted against land expropriation.

“My answer cannot be ‘we continued to vote for them’‚” Malema said.

Malema said the EFF could not befriend Trollip if he was not firm on the land question.

“If we punish them in National Mandela (Bay) in order to get the message to them‚ let it be done. For the land everything else can be done. For as long as the matter of the land is restored firmly on the table‚” Malema said.