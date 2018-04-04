SACP will not support Zuma outside High Court on Friday: Nzimande

This was confirmed by Transport Minister and SACP general-secretary Dr Blade Nzimande on Wednesday outside the house of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

“Definitely not‚” was Nzimande’s first and curt response.

Zuma is set to make his first court appearance on charges of corruption‚ money laundering and racketeering relating to the controversial multi-million rand arms deal.

The SACP supported Zuma outside the High Court in Pietermaritzburg in 2006 when he first appeared on similar charges.