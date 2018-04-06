Malema: 'Whites are part of SA‚ but they must share the land'

EFF leader Julius Malema made a brief appearance in the Manguang court on Friday as his case was postponed pending his challenge of the Riotous Assemblies Act he is charged under‚ for allegedly inciting his supporters to invade land.

The prosecution asked for the matter to stand down until July 27‚ 2018. Malema's challenge of the law is due to be heard at the North Gauteng High Court later this year.

A crowd of supporters were at court to support Malema. Outside court‚ according to the official EFF twitter account‚ he told them: "I am happy to appear before a court of law not because I am accused of stealing money from the poor . . . we are here not because we raped‚ killed or stole anything. But because we recited the Freedom Charter that people will have the right to occupy land wherever they choose."