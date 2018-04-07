She said there were also small and subtle ways where women were told they were second-class citizens‚ like when a girl child has had to miss school because they didn’t have sanitary towels‚ teenagers who are forced to abandon their schooling due to falling pregnant or young women who are denied job opportunities because an employer does not believe in their abilities.

"Every year we attempt to create awareness [through the 16 days of activism against violence on women and children but] this is not enough … this must be a fight to take every day of the year‚ to create one South Africa for all citizens regardless of gender‚ age or sexuality‚" said Mbombo.

She called for simple justice‚ equal opportunity and human rights for women. Mbombo said she would not rest until she has done all in her power to eradicate inequality and gender based violence.

"Together we will be the voice of the voiceless and the shield for those who need protection. When we work together‚ we can be able achieve so much. No women will be left behind‚" said Mbombo.

She said women should work together to breach the gap of economic exclusion‚ gender equity and intellectual contribution.