'Do I want more female leaders? Of course I do' - Maimane

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has claimed a victory for his party’s move to adopt a new diversity clause in its constitution.

But he was at pains trying to explain why the party’s congress elected only one woman to its national leadership.

Maimane was one of the DA leaders pushing for the diversity clause‚ which was the cause of division with some party insiders fearing it would introduce quotas.

In his closing address‚ Maimane thanked the delegates for voting for the diversity clause.

“We have put in words in our Constitution‚ that which we have always lived: That we are the most diverse party in the country. The only party that is truly for all South Africans‚” said Maimane.