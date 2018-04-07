Tale of two factions as DA's meat and beer group faces off against cheese and wine crowd

It was a tale of one party living in two different worlds when DA contenders for the position of federal chair hosted last-minute dinners to conclude their election campaigns in Tshwane.

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga and his Nelson Mandela Bay counterpart Athol Trollip held separate dinner parties on Friday in a final bid to win over delegates who will vote this afternoon.

Trollip, the incumbent, hosted his dinner at the four-star Southern Sun Hotel in Arcadia, while about a kilometre away Msimanga welcomed supporters to 012 Shisanyama in the heart of the city.

Trollip's event was indoors and featured wine and snacks while Msimanga's outdoor gathering was heavy on braaied meat, beer and cider.