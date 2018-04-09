Nelson Mandela's widow‚ Graca Machel‚ paid an emotional tribute to her “big sister”‚ the late Winnie-Mazikizela Mandela‚ on Monday at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg.

Machel painted a picture of how wonderful it would have been for Mama Madikizela-Mandela to have heard all the praises while she was still alive.

She acknowledged that she had not yet fully processed the pain she was going through following the loss of the liberation struggle icon.

“It is too early‚ really too early for us to be able to process the pain we are going through. As a nation‚ we tend to wake up‚ to realise who are the people who have made us as a nation‚ people who sacrificed so much for us. We tend only to wake up and to recognise them when they leave‚” said Machel.