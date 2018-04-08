MKMVA condemns alleged incidents of ‘shooting into air’ outside Mama Winnie’s home

The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA) has condemned incidents allegedly involving some of its members firing guns into the air outside the home of the late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

MKMVA spokesman Carl Niehaus said on Sunday that MKMVA embraced “uMama Winnie as one of our very own commanders and cadres”.

“The military component of our liberation struggle and the important role that uMama played as a liberation soldier of Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) we are very proud of. We will never forsake that proud heritage‚ and we appreciate and understand when our comrades give expression to the deeply felt emotions associated with it.

“However‚ a critical part of the training and life of any liberation soldier is discipline and respect for life -especially the lives of our people on whose behalf we joined Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) and fought the liberation struggle. That discipline can never condone the reckless shooting of arms into the air – especially not in civilian and populated areas where lives can be endangered and injuries can be sustained‚” Niehaus said.