Fresh from his re-election as Democratic Alliance (DA) federal chairman at the weekend‚ Athol Trollip will on Tuesday face yet another push to remove him as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor.

This is the second attempt to debate a motion against Trollip in as many weeks‚ following a special sitting last month which deteriorated into a chaotic screaming match between parties in council‚ The Herald reports.

A major bone of contention in that meeting was the order of agenda as the opposition demanded that the motion to remove speaker Jonathan Lawack be heard first. Doing so would have eliminated the possibility of Lawack‚ a DA councillor‚ casting the deciding vote in the event of a tie in the Trollip vote.

Also on the agenda on Tueday is a motion to remove committee chairpersons and the chief whip Werner Senekal as well as the election of a deputy mayor. However‚ United Front councillor Mkhuseli Mtsila‚ who sponsored the motion to elect the deputy mayor‚ yesterday said he would withdraw it. This follows a deal between the DA and the Patriotic Alliance which could see the PA’s Marlon Daniels be elected deputy mayor in exchange for supporting Trollip.