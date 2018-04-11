Madikizela-Mandela had previously expressed her hurt and disappointment at Archbishop Desmond Tutu who‚ when she appeared before the Truth and Reconciliation Committee in 1997‚ had begged her to apologise for alleged atrocities committed by the Mandela United Football Club.

Addressing the chiefs and archbishops who had criticised her‚ Bambatha said: "We are hurt and we will not tolerate your defamatory messages or disrespect. You must learn to respect this legendary individual who has mothered a nation instead of behaving like ungrateful children.”

For the first time‚ the nation also heard why Madikizela-Mandela had chosen to live her life in the township of Soweto even as she rose in the ranks in politics.

"I used to ask her 'Makhulu why don't you get a house near us or even stay for us for a few days’ if my mother was away and she would say: 'Darling‚ I don't think I would be able to sleep and if I do‚ I don't want to wake up next to my enemies’‚" said Bambatha.

Madikizela-Mandela died last Monday after what her family said was a lengthy illness. She was 81.

She will be buried in Fourways‚ Johannesburg‚ on Saturday.

*Correction: It was previously reported that Bambatha said it was no secret, however it was actually the reporter stating this.