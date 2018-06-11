DA mayor 'ignores' party's instruction to step down from top Knysna post

The newly elected DA mayor of Knysna has allegedly defied an instruction by party leaders to resign over the weekend.

Mark Willemse was voted in as mayor of the Garden Route town on June 6 in what provincial party leader Bonginkosi Madikizela likened to a coup d'état.

Former mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies was given her marching orders during a vote of no confidence in which her colleagues in the DA allegedly sided with the opposition.

“What’s happening in Knysna is madness‚” Madikizela told CapeTalk radio on Monday.

Party leaders‚ he said‚ had given Willemse an ultimatum to step down by 4pm on Saturday. That‚ he added‚ had not happened by Monday.