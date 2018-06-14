Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has filed a 69-page affidavit‚ outlining the Presidency’s case for the dismissal of suspended SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane – while President Cyril Ramaphosa himself has elected to remain silent.

The misconduct inquiry against Moyane is intended to determine if Ramaphosa had a basis to lose confidence in him.

Moyane’s lawyers are already expressing their unhappiness over Gordhan’s evidence‚ which they say was provided by “someone who is totally irrelevant to this process” and has a “well-documented history of conflict with Mr Moyane”.

“It’s shocking that the affidavit came from Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and not the president‚ Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene or anyone at SARS‚” Moyane’s lawyer‚ Eric Mabuza‚ told TimesLIVE.

“Minister Gordhan had nothing to do with Mr Moyane at the time of his suspension. In relation to this matter. It’s inexplicable that he would depose to this affidavit. It was the president’s responsibility to do so.

“This is actually a bit of a joke‚ particularly given that nowhere in Minister Gordhan’s affidavit does he explain why Ramaphosa has lost confidence in Moyane. That’s the only issue on the table.”

Gordhan however maintains that – as the former minister of finance before his unceremonious removal by then president Jacob Zuma – he has “personal knowledge of the facts” in relation to the charges against Moyane.

“The documents and correspondence relevant… were within my custody and control during that time”‚ he says.

In the affidavit he filed today‚ Gordhan details the four misconduct charges against the tax boss – which relate largely to his handling of the corruption allegations against his former second-in-command Jonas Makwakwa‚ alleged dishonesty to Parliament and interference in the SARS “Rogue Unit” investigation.