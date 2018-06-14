Bloemfontein Celtic’s deepening troubles grew larger on Thursday after it was confirmed that Serbian coach Veselin Jelusic has left the club.

Financial woes have plunged the future of the team into doubt‚ with owner Max Tshabalala admitting he is looking for a buyer‚ preferably from Bloemfontein.

And he will now be looking for a new coach too after Jelusic’s exit was confirmed‚ with the coach suggesting he has still not been paid his full salary for the previous three months.

“The employment agreement between Bloemfontein Celtic and myself has been terminated for the reason known to the club‚” a statement from Jelusic read.