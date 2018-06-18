The country faces further risks of load-shedding by Eskom unless its monopoly over energy generation is broken and a greater role is given to independent power producers.

This is the view of DA leader Mmusi Maimane and the party’s spokeswoman on public enterprises‚ Natasha Mazzone‚ who held a media briefing on Monday to discuss the crisis at the utility.

Eskom has warned that there is a risk of load-shedding over the next 10 days as it ramps up operations after last week’s strike over wages.

"Although the current load-shedding has been exacerbated by the industrial action‚ the reality is that the years of mismanagement at Eskom lies at the root of this crisis‚" Maimane said.

"Load-shedding is the direct result of state capture. For years‚ under the watchful eye of the ANC‚ ineffective executives streamlined dodgy contracts for the benefit of the Gupta family.

"Instead of bringing about tangible change at Eskom‚ we have seen the power utility stumble from one crisis to another. The ANC has used Eskom as its own cash cow. Bloating the middle management from 80 to over 400 people."

Maimane argued that cities had to drive economic development and energy generation‚ as the DA-controlled city of Cape Town had done through its investment in the Steenbras hydroelectric power scheme and its encouragement of independent power producers (IPPs).