Politics

Motsoaledi to give the low down on heath insurance on Thursday

18 June 2018 - 10:49 By Tamar Kahn
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. File photo.
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi will on Thursday brief the media on the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill and the Medical Schemes Amendment Bill‚ his staff announced on Monday morning.

The content of both bills‚ which have yet to be published in the Government Gazette for comment‚ are keenly awaited by consumers and industry alike as they contain potentially wide-reaching reforms. Both bills have been approved by cabinet.

The NHI Bill is the first enabling piece of legislation for the government’s NHI policy‚ which aims to introduce universal healthcare. Its goal is to provide healthcare services that are free at the point of delivery.

The bill is expected to closely follow the government’s NHI white paper‚ and establish an NHI fund to pay for healthcare services‚ but will not provide the details of how the NHI is to be financed.

The Medical Schemes Amendment Bill paves the way for reforms to the medical scheme industry‚ which has seen no significant legislative changes for more than a decade.

The minister told Business Day in a May interview that the bill proposes changes to the minimum basket of care that all medical schemes must provide to their members‚ scraps co-payments for these benefits‚ and introduces a uniform tariff. At the time‚ the minister said the reforms were intended to increase consumer protection.

READ MORE

NHI Bill gets green light for public comment

The Cabinet has approved the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill for publication in the Government Gazette for public comment.
Politics
9 days ago

Only five out of 696 hospitals‚ clinics got a 'pass mark' in SA

As Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Tuesday moved to assure the public that the government health services were not falling apart‚ a report ...
News
12 days ago

SA's health system ‘distressed’ but not collapsing: Motsoaledi

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has denied that the country’s health system is facing a total collapse‚ after comments in the media claimed this was ...
Politics
12 days ago

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | SA is falling apart and, yes, it is your fault Ideas
  2. Motsoaledi to give the low down on heath insurance on Thursday Politics
  3. Beware! Populists could rule SA, Motlanthe warns Politics
  4. DA to add ‘Traingate’ report to criminal charges against Molefe and Gupta ... Politics
  5. 20 out of 45 mining deaths in 2018 have been at Sibanye-Stillwater mines: ... Politics

Latest Videos

6 big moments from opening weekend of Fifa World Cup you may have missed
Inside the Verulam house where a man kept his step daughter captive
X