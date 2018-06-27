Athletics SA (ASA) officials have reiterated their stance on the International Association of Athletics Federations' (IAAF) eligibility regulations for female classification – that the athletics governing body “have a duty to protect all athletes‚ including female athletes who may fall foul of these new regulations”.

This is what ASA president Aleck Skhosana drummed into IAAF president Sebastain Coe during their meeting on Tuesday.

In a joint statement issued by the two parties on Wednesday morning‚ Skhosana said: “We will support our athletes on the grounds that the regulations discriminate against certain female athletes on the basis of natural physical characteristics and/or sex.”