Politics

Outcry over disgraced Qedani Mahlangu's re-election to ANC Gauteng PEC

24 July 2018 - 10:03 By Timeslive
Qedani Mahlangu. File photo.
Qedani Mahlangu. File photo.
Image: Tsheko Kabasia

Gauteng ANC deputy chairperson Panyaza Lesufi has acknowledged the backlash over former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu being re-elected into the party’s provincial executive committee (PEC).

Controversy continues to swirl around the re-election of Mahlangu – who resigned as health MEC after the Life Esidimeni scandal – and Brian Hlongwa‚ who has been implicated in a Special Investigative Unit probe of fraud and corruption worth R1.2-billion while he was Gauteng Health MEC.

Radio 702's Karima Brown asked Lesufi‚ in an interview on Monday night: “How seriously‚ Mr Lesufi‚ can we take this ANC PEC on corruption when these two members have been re-elected?”

Lesufi said it was not as if the party had not acted against Mahlangu. “Is comrade Qedani still an MEC? No. Is comrade Qedani still a member of the provincial working committee of the ANC? No. Did the ANC-led government act on the recommendation of the (health) ombudsman? Yes. Did they institute a hearing so that family members can have closure? They did‚” he said.

Qedani Mahlangu's mental health budget claim shot down

Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu's claim that the Life Esidimeni contract was ended to save money was dismantled on Tuesday.
News
5 months ago

'It was the worst week of my life': Mahlangu on Life Esidimeni hearings

Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu has described her appearance before the Life Esidimeni hearings last week as “the worst week of my life”.
News
5 months ago

Mahlangu quit after a damning report by the ombudsman revealed that 144 mentally ill patients had died after being removed from Life Esidimeni facilities to ill-equipped NGOs.

Lesufi said the party was dealing internally with Mahlangu.

“The only unfortunate part is the ANC took the matter to its ethics committee to deal with and unfortunately (was) delayed‚” he said.

“The perceptions of people matter … people understand process but they also want to see that ANC leaders who do wrong‚ do not stay in the same powerful jobs‚ do not get the same salaries‚ do not get re-elected‚” said Brown. “Surely there must be something wrong with a conference that elects a former MEC under whose watch hundreds of the most vulnerable of South Africans died …. It is as bad‚ if not worse‚ than the Marikana massacre‚” she added.

Lesufi said the party had accepted that the Esidimeni tragedy was a blight on their administration.

“We accept that this is something which is unfortunate‚ something we need to assure South Africans will not reoccur‚” he said.

“It’s quite clear that South Africans want us to act on this matter‚” he said.

READ MORE

Two ANC women politicians who have betrayed the cause of women in SA

Last Saturday, women around the world participated in co-ordinated mass rallies, the largest of which were in cities across the US.
Opinion & Analysis
5 months ago

Two faces of Qedani Mahlangu: meek and belligerent

Contrition turns to arrogance as former MEC buckles at Life Esidimeni hearings
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Scrap e-tolls! ANC's Lesufi says they need to be 'terminated permanently' Politics
  2. Outcry over disgraced Qedani Mahlangu's re-election to ANC Gauteng PEC Politics
  3. ANC and DA live in harmony in small town - much to the dismay of party bigwigs Politics
  4. KZN politician thrown out of his Uber by three armed men Politics
  5. We’re glad he’s gone‚ says Public Servants Association over Apleni resignation Politics

Latest Videos

Cousins in dock for shooting of ANC Youth League leader in KZN
Taxi riddled with bullet holes in KZN shooting
X