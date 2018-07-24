Outcry over disgraced Qedani Mahlangu's re-election to ANC Gauteng PEC

Gauteng ANC deputy chairperson Panyaza Lesufi has acknowledged the backlash over former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu being re-elected into the party’s provincial executive committee (PEC).

Controversy continues to swirl around the re-election of Mahlangu – who resigned as health MEC after the Life Esidimeni scandal – and Brian Hlongwa‚ who has been implicated in a Special Investigative Unit probe of fraud and corruption worth R1.2-billion while he was Gauteng Health MEC.

Radio 702's Karima Brown asked Lesufi‚ in an interview on Monday night: “How seriously‚ Mr Lesufi‚ can we take this ANC PEC on corruption when these two members have been re-elected?”

Lesufi said it was not as if the party had not acted against Mahlangu. “Is comrade Qedani still an MEC? No. Is comrade Qedani still a member of the provincial working committee of the ANC? No. Did the ANC-led government act on the recommendation of the (health) ombudsman? Yes. Did they institute a hearing so that family members can have closure? They did‚” he said.