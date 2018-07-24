The controversial Delangokubona Business Forum has again forced the closure of the N2 in south Durban due to a refuse collection contract dispute.

On Monday the forum used refuse to blockade sections of the freeway‚ with their largely ineffectual protest quickly cleaned up.

But on Tuesday they again took to the roads‚ this time using burning tyres to completely close the national road.

The forum has in the past been accused of mafia-style tactics‚ bullying construction firms for a stake in projects around the province.

Metro Police spokesman Parboo Sewpersadh said that officers had been deployed to the N2 near the NPC cement factory‚ as well as to the N2 near Umbogintwini Hill.