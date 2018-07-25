Politics

Nkandla must become a college‚ says Malema

25 July 2018 - 07:57 By Simthandile Ford
EFF leader Julius Malema addressing hundreds of community members in NU3 in Mdantsane, East London.
EFF leader Julius Malema addressing hundreds of community members in NU3 in Mdantsane, East London.
Image: Sino Majangaza

Julius Malema has launched a new project on the former president Jacob Zuma.

He said the party would start to campaign to take Zuma's Nkandla home and make it a technical and vocational education and training (TVET) college to benefit South Africans.

Malema was speaking to hundreds of EFF supporters and community members in Mdantsane' s NU3 in East London where the party held a community meeting ahead of their fifth anniversary rally on Saturday.

"We are not done with Zuma . We want that house that was built with our money to be turned into a TVET college in Nkandla so that our money can serve our people‚” said Malema.

Malema has been drawing crowds in East London where the party is scheduled to hold its fifth anniversary.

READ MORE

WATCH | 'Zuma is starting again, we're tired of his butternut-shaped head': Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema told a cheering crowd on Monday that they were 'tired of Zuma', after it was revealed the former president would be hiring ...
Politics
20 hours ago

EFF accuses Gordhan of reign of terror at SOEs

The Economic Freedom Fighters has accused Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan of conducting a reign of terror at state-owned enterprises.
Politics
2 days ago

Julius Malema gets loud applause as he arrives at land hearings in Mafikeng

EFF leader Julius Malema and party secretary Godrich Gardee arrived 15 minutes before the start of hearings into land expropriation to a jubilant ...
Politics
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

  1. EFF supporters march on East London businesses that are 'exploiting workers' Politics
  2. Nkandla must become a college‚ says Malema Politics
  3. Mduduzi Manana quit to save face‚ says DA Politics
  4. Mahlangu‚ Hlongwa may have to appear before the ANC's integrity committee‚ says ... Politics
  5. Mandela's voice of freedom rings out again in Cape Town Politics

Latest Videos

Tech creates instant foamy trap for cash-van robbers
'Zuma is starting again, we are tired of Butternut’
X