Nkandla must become a college‚ says Malema

Julius Malema has launched a new project on the former president Jacob Zuma.

He said the party would start to campaign to take Zuma's Nkandla home and make it a technical and vocational education and training (TVET) college to benefit South Africans.

Malema was speaking to hundreds of EFF supporters and community members in Mdantsane' s NU3 in East London where the party held a community meeting ahead of their fifth anniversary rally on Saturday.