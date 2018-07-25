Nkandla must become a college‚ says Malema
Julius Malema has launched a new project on the former president Jacob Zuma.
He said the party would start to campaign to take Zuma's Nkandla home and make it a technical and vocational education and training (TVET) college to benefit South Africans.
Malema was speaking to hundreds of EFF supporters and community members in Mdantsane' s NU3 in East London where the party held a community meeting ahead of their fifth anniversary rally on Saturday.
"We are not done with Zuma . We want that house that was built with our money to be turned into a TVET college in Nkandla so that our money can serve our people‚” said Malema.
Malema has been drawing crowds in East London where the party is scheduled to hold its fifth anniversary.
