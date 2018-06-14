Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng on Thursday said he stood by a statement he made at a media briefing in April 2017 which ultimately led to his dismissal.

Motsoeneng also maintained that the board of the public broadcaster did not have the authority to institute disciplinary proceedings against him. Only then Acting Group CEO James Aguma had the power to do so.

Motsoeneng was at the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) on Thursday‚ challenging his dismissal from the SABC.

He was dismissed in June 2017 after being found guilty of bringing the broadcaster into disrepute following the media conference he called earlier on April 19.

During cross-examination by the SABC‚ he told the commission that the board delegated its powers to discipline managers to the group CEO.

He said this meant the disciplinary hearing of a COO would be handled by the employee's line manager‚ in this case the CEO.

When asked whether he agreed with a statement by the disciplinary committee chair‚ advocate Nazeer Cassim SC‚ that the media briefing was designed to boost his ego‚ Motsoeneng disagreed‚ and said that was Cassim's opinion.

"I stand by my statement. I want to repeat: There is one Hlaudi in South Africa. I am unique. There cannot be another one. There is nothing wrong about that statement‚" Motsoeneng said.

Motsoeneng said there was nothing wrong with what he had said at the briefing‚ which according to him had been organised by the "Friends of Hlaudi"‚ as he was responding to allegations made against him by an ad hoc committee looking into the affairs of the SABC.