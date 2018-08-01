Malema says stage shooting was a 'simulation'

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says the “firearm” he was seen discharging onstage in East London at the weekend was not a real gun.

“It’s not a firearm and no real bullets were shot. It was a simulation‚ part of our entire act of celebrating the 5th anniversary‚” Malema told TimesLIVE on Wednesday.

He said the “simulation” coincided with the singing of struggle songs and fireworks.

Widely circulated video footage showed Malema carrying what appeared to be a rifle‚ pointing it skywards and firing several “shots” while members of the EFF chanted songs at a rally in Sisa Dukashe stadium for the party’s fifth anniversary celebrations at the weekend.