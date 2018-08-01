South Africa

Drivers get same injury protection cover as riders using Uber

01 August 2018 - 14:57 By Ernest Mabuza
Uber driver-partners and Uber Eats delivery-partners will now be covered.
Uber driver-partners and Uber Eats delivery-partners will now be covered.
Image: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Uber South Africa announced on Wednesday that it had secured injury protection cover for drivers and Uber Eats delivery-partners.

Uber driver-partners and Uber Eats delivery-partners will now be covered from the moment they accept a trip or delivery request‚ while driving to pick up a rider or on the way to a restaurant‚ and until the trip ends.

The deal was made possible through a partnership with Chubb Insurance South Africa‚ at no extra cost to the drivers. The cover for partner drivers follows the same cover that Uber obtained for riders from Chubb in 2017.

The company said the announcement formed part of Uber’s global commitment across the Middle East and Africa region and was an important step in addressing some of the biggest concerns raised by Uber’s independent partners who relied on Uber’s app.

Uber hikes its fares as petrol price rises

Petrol prices have gone up and so have the prices of cab-hailing service‚ Uber.
News
6 hours ago

Uber said in addition‚ the cover would also provide assistance and legal representation to drivers and other third parties‚ with their claims being submitted to the Road Accident Fund at no additional cost to themselves.

Uber said in an event of an accident or a crime-related incident resulting in an injury during a trip‚ drivers and delivery-partners would have access to emergency medical treatment‚ death payments and permanent disability payments.

If an accident happened during a trip‚ the cover would reimburse drivers for emergency medical treatment costs they incurred in the first 48 hours following the accident up to a capped sum.

If a driver died as a result of an accident during a trip‚ their dependants or heirs would benefit from a lump sum payment.

If a driver suffered from a permanent disability as a result of an accident on-trip‚ he or she would benefit from a lump sum payment.

“The amount depends on the severity of the disability‚ as determined by Chubb Insurance‚” Uber said in a statement.

Alon Lits‚ general manager Sub-Saharan Africa at Uber‚ said this showed its commitment to being a better partner to the driver and delivery-partners.

“We’ll carry on taking drivers’ feedback on board to ensure we further improve their experience so they can face the future with more confidence‚” Lits said.

Gary Jack‚ country president for Chubb Insurance in South Africa said the cover would provide access to injury protection for drivers whilst on an Uber trip.

“We are confident that this new product offering will give peace of mind to drivers.”

Earlier in the day‚ Uber announced that its fares were going up from July 31.

“We are making various changes and improvements to help provide reliable earning opportunities for driver-partners and a reliable service for you‚” the company said. 

READ MORE

KZN politician thrown out of his Uber by three armed men

A KwaZulu-Natal politician was forced to leave his Uber on Monday afternoon after three armed men blocked off the car and told him to get out.
Politics
8 days ago

Uber 'customer' holds driver at gunpoint

A Port Elizabeth Uber driver was the victim of an attempted hijacking on Saturday night when a "customer" held him at gunpoint during a ride from ...
News
17 days ago

Uber removes striking drivers‚ promises ‘zero tolerance’

Uber on Friday admitted to removing some Johannesburg drivers from its platform‚ promising it would not tolerate recent violent conduct.
News
26 days ago

Striking Uber drivers go ‘offline’

Uber and Taxify drivers in Johannesburg have called on their colleagues to protest by going “offline” on Friday.
News
26 days ago

Most read

  1. Saudi Arabia arrests two more women's rights activists - rights group World
  2. Chaos breaks out in Harare as post-vote tensions escalate Africa
  3. 'Enough is enough' - Nelson Mandela Bay women join #TotalShutdown South Africa
  4. South Korea cult leader arrested over violent rituals in Fiji World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why fuel prices keep increasing
‘Tell me where my baby is!’ – Mother of Miguel Louw’s plea to man accused of ...
X